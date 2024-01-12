Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Reveal ‘Absurd’ Amounts Of Money They Spend On Alcohol To Cope With Sex Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach revealed they spent $3,000 on alcohol in the month of December alone, as they turned to booze as a coping mechanism.

Robach and Holmes were fired from “Good Morning America,” as a result of their relationship, and found comfort in one another — and at the bottom of the bottle. Speaking on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, “Amy and T.J.,” they shared that coping with the aftermath of their affair led to a very expensive drinking habit. “I am certainly someone who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol,” Holmes said on the podcast, according to TooFab.

“And that’s what we are doing. Part of this is we have to be honest,” he noted.

The honest discussion came with the realization that things were getting out of control for Robach and Holmes.

“We spent, in the month of December, $2,869 on alcohol alone. Period,” Holmes said, as Robach commented that it was “absurd.”

Robach took accountability for her own consumption and noted the sharp increase in her alcohol intake after their affair became public.

“Last year was my pandemic,” Robach said.

“I didn’t have a job to go to, and I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low, so what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have,” she said on the podcast, according to TooFab. “I don’t think I have ever gone a full day where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me.”

Robach clarified that she was fully functioning through all aspects of her life, despite drinking so much alcohol.

“It wasn’t that I was getting wasted or drunk,” Robach said. “It was keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year. I’m appalled when I look back at how much I actually drank.”

The pair tallied the drinks they consumed and explained how easy it was to drink that much without even having a sense of awareness of their intake.

“I started adding mine up … I can easily go through 18 drinks a day,” Homes said.

“Now we’ll go run at 8 or 9 in the morning … and I come back, and we have a beer. I put two beers in the freezer and let them get a little colder, and we will have the beer,” he added. (RELATED: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Dish The Dirt On Their Kinky Shower Sex And Handcuff Obsession)

“I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o’clock at night,” Holmes said.”

The pair have now embarked on “Dry January” together.