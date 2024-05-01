UCLA Cancels Classes Following Violence At Anti-Israel Protests

The University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) cancelled classes on Wednesday following violent clashes between anti-Israel protesters and counter-demonstrators.

Police were called to campus early Wednesday morning as violence broke out after pro-Israel protesters attempted to clear a pro-Palestinian encampment, and one person was reportedly taken away by an ambulance. UCLA announced the decision to call off classes in a post on X, citing the escalation. (RELATED: Police Called In As Violent Clashes Erupt At UCLA Anti-Israel Protests)

“Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today,” the post by the university said. “Please avoid the Royce Quad area.”

Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today. Please avoid the Royce Quad area. https://t.co/pgwx9ZOdWI — UCLA (@UCLA) May 1, 2024

Video posted to X by Sergio Olmos, a Calmatters investigative reporter, showed fights breaking out among the two sides. Pepper spray was also reportedly used.

The encampment was set up on Thursday and is one of several that have been established on college campuses across the country, with protesters demanding their respective schools divest from companies associated with Israel. Protesters at Columbia University took over a campus building on Tuesday and were threatened with expulsion, with police officers making arrests later that evening.

Columbia shifted classes online on April 22, later announcing that most classes would be hybrid through the end of the spring semester. The University of Southern California canceled its main stage graduation ceremony after implementing additional “safety measures.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.