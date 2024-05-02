Former FSU QB Marcus Outzen Dead At 46 Following Battle With Rare Immune Disorder

Marcus Outzen, a former quarterback for the Florida State Seminoles, passed away Tuesday from complications that he suffered after a battle with a rare immune deficiency disorder.

The news was confirmed by his son, Colton, and The Tallahassee Democrat. Outzen started for the Noles in 1999 in the first BCS Championship Game. He was 46, according to WPTV.

“Rest In Peace @MarcusOutzen. I love you so much Dad,” wrote Colton in a Tuesday tweet. (RELATED: FSU’s Jared Verse, Braden Fiske Share Incredible Moment With Each Other After Finding Out They’re Both On The Rams)

Outzen received a diagnosis of Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), per WPTV. The disease, which is rare, stops the immune system from being able to function properly, according to Johns Hopkins.

From 1996-2000, Outzen suited up for the Seminoles, being known as “The Rooster” because of his red hair and attitude.

Outzen’s claim to fame at FSU is being a sophomore starter for the team in 1998 after Chris Weinke was sidelined with a neck injury.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former FSU quarterback Marcus “Rooster” Outzen. We’d like to send our condolences to his family. RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vdKwP8BM1m — Plant The Spear (@Plantthespear1) May 1, 2024

Becoming the new leader of the Seminoles, Outzen guided the team to victories against Florida and Wake Forest, locking up a spot in the national championship taking on Tennessee.

The Volunteers went on to win that game, 23-16.

Outzen finished with 145 yards off 9-0f-22 passing, tossing two interceptions. In the fourth quarter, he put up a seven-yard rushing touchdown.

Throughout his entire career, Outzen had a stat line of 1,077 passing yards (72-of-121), five touchdowns and six interceptions.