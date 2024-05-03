Teen Dominos Driver Fired At Several Times Over Driveway Mistake, Police Say

A teen Dominos delivery driver was fired at several times Monday after he parked in the wrong driveway, police said, NBC News reported.

Tennessee teen Caiden Wheeler, 18, was a Domino’s pizza delivery driver who escaped being shot when a homeowner allegedly opened fire on him for mistakenly parking in the wrong driveway, police say, according to NBC News. Wheeler reportedly told police he thought he was in the right driveway, a criminal complaint reads. After he delivered the pizza and went back to his vehicle, he heard several gunshots and alleged that he saw someone running towards him, firing, the outlet reported.

Wheeler reacted quickly, reversing out of the driveway and escaping the scene, the complaint continues, according to the outlet. His truck suffered major damage with three bullet holes near the gas tank, above the driver’s side window and in the front driver’s side wheel and tire, police alleged, the outlet reported.

Authorities later arrested Ryan Babcock, 32, identifying him as the suspect, according to NBC News. Babcock told law enforcement he and his wife, when watching through their doorbell camera, mistook Wheeler for a thief moving between his own truck and Babcock’s vehicle, the complaint reportedly reveals. Babcock told police he was allegedly trying to “disable” the truck to stop a suspected theft, allegedly admitting he fired multiple shots, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Mother Gives Teen Son Gun To Shoot Two Robbery Suspects After They Beat Him Up: Police)

Police allegedly recovered a handgun and seven shell casings from Babcock’s property, according to the outlet. He was reportedly charged with aggravated assault had his bail placed at $50,000. Babcock was out on bail Tuesday, the outlet reported.

In an interview with News Channel 5, Wheeler argued Babcock’s charges were light. “I was literally about to get killed right there,” Wheeler told the outlet. “It is attempted murder in my opinion.”

“I understand keep your firearm, trying to be protective… protect your family, but I don’t think you should automatically shoot at someone because they pulled in. I don’t think that’s right,” he reportedly continued.