Hurricanes Going Full Out Petty Mode By Limiting Ticket Sales To Guarantee They Get Home Ice Against Rangers

I love the Hurricanes, but this is straight up comedy.

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers square off in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Canes are hilariously going all out to guarantee they’ll have home-ice advantage for Games 3 and 4 (and 6 if necessary).

The Rangers were the winners of this season’s Presidents Trophy, however, the Hurricanes are currently the favorites to win the Cup. Meaning, we’re in for one hell of a series.

With that being said, it's pretty clear the Rangers have the bigger fanbase considering their prestige and the fact they're from New York City, and the Canes are very, very well aware of that.

So what is Carolina doing in response?

By limiting ticket sales to their home games. Yes, they’re actually doing this, only selling them to local residents.

“PNC Arena is located in Raleigh, NC. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and southern parts of Virginia,” a disclaimer reads. “Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

You can see the posting over at Ticketmaster here.

The Hurricanes Don’t want Us Ranger Fans to take over their arena. They are scared! Why don’t you let anyone come to the arena whoever can??? Don’t you want sales? @Canes #NYR pic.twitter.com/1zjPjcqajS — p-MSNNY (@MSNlgm) May 1, 2024

I can’t say I blame the Canes here … sometimes you just need to be petty (LMAO).