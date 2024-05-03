Editorial

Hurricanes Going Full Out Petty Mode By Limiting Ticket Sales To Guarantee They Get Home Ice Against Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes center Jack Drury (18) is congratulated by left wing Jordan Martinook (48) and defenseman Tony DeAngelo (77) after his goal against the New York Islanders during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I love the Hurricanes, but this is straight up comedy.

The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers square off in the second round of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Canes are hilariously going all out to guarantee they’ll have home-ice advantage for Games 3 and 4 (and 6 if necessary).

The Rangers were the winners of this season’s Presidents Trophy, however, the Hurricanes are currently the favorites to win the Cup. Meaning, we’re in for one hell of a series.

With that being said, it’s pretty clear the Rangers have the bigger fanbase considering their prestige and the fact they’re from New York City, and the Canes are very, very well aware of that. (RELATED: Capitals’ TJ Oshie Says His Back Is In Such Pain That He Has To Lay On The Floor And Pee In Water Bottles)

So what is Carolina doing in response?

By limiting ticket sales to their home games. Yes, they’re actually doing this, only selling them to local residents.

“PNC Arena is located in Raleigh, NC. Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of North Carolina, South Carolina and southern parts of Virginia,” a disclaimer reads. “Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside North Carolina, South Carolina and southern Virginia will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

You can see the posting over at Ticketmaster here.

I can’t say I blame the Canes here … sometimes you just need to be petty (LMAO).