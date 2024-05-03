Intense Video Shows Truck Driver Scrambling To Escape Rapidly-Sinking Vehicle

Floods in Shepherd, Texas, prompted authorities to rescue nearly 20 people on Friday, with one man scrambling to crawl out of his sinking truck to avoid submerging into the water.

Big Creek, in Shepherd, flooded its banks, leaving many stranded for hours and some in need of urgent rescue, according to Fox 26. Video footage shows one 18-wheeler sink beneath the surface of the water, its driver crawling out of the window to escape.

A truck driver scrambled out of his rapidly sinking vehicle amidst flooding near Shepherd, Texas. According to local authorities, almost 20 people were rescued from floodwaters in Shepherd on Thursday. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. pic.twitter.com/nE0bS4bCcI — AccuWeather (@accuweather) May 3, 2024

“The road has been blocked pretty much all day since early this morning,” Marketta Griffin told Fox 26. “We’re just trying to get back home. We’ve been around several different spots trying to get across, but they’re all blocked with water.”

Game wardens were out for hours, rescuing those who had gotten stranded amidst the flood, according to Fox 26.

“When we first got here, nobody really wanted to leave,” Texas Game Warden Emily Slubar told the outlet. “I think as it gets worse, people started to realize they need to go ahead and leave their homes for safety.”

Among those reportedly rescued were Michael Syracuse and his family. (RELATED: Wild Video Shows Deadly Storm Sweep Away Bridge While Mayor Warns Residents)

“We kind of live off the side of the river a little bit,” Michael said. “Mandatory evacuation, so I’m going to get my kids and family out of there as fast as I can.”

‘GET OUT!’ An 18-wheeler was swept away by floodwaters in Shepherd, TX. FOX Weather meteorologist @StephenMorganTV takes a look at the dramatic video. #txwx pic.twitter.com/s4jdioqk5t — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 3, 2024

Officials in Southeast Texas and Houston have urged residents to prepare for worsening conditions and mandatory evacuation orders, The Associated Press reported.