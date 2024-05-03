White House Reporter Gets Booed After Admitting She Never Watched Star Wars

A White House reporter got booed for admitting she has never seen Star Wars at Friday’s press briefing.

CBS News’ Weijia Jiang asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about actor Mark Hamill’s surprise visit to the podium the day before May the 4th, where he cracked some Star Wars jokes.

“Alright, jeez. Weijia is not happy about Mark Hamill being here,” Jean-Pierre said. “That’s okay. I’m not gonna tell him. He’s not watching probably. I won’t tell him.”

“I haven’t seen —” Jiang began.

“Do you not like Star Wars?” Jean-Pierre asked.

“— the movies,” she finished.

“You have not seen Star Wars?” a shocked Jean-Pierre replied.

“I will now,” Jiang said, followed by her colleagues booing her.

“That’s why that happened folks,” the press secretary said. “That’s why I got the question.”

Hamill, an outspoken liberal, received an invitation by President Joe Biden to visit the White House. He entered the briefing room wearing a suit and aviator glasses to resemble the president. (RELATED: Simon Ateba Singlehandedly Implodes Biden’s Big Visit With Ted Lasso)

“I was honored to be asked to come to the White House,” Hamill said. “To me, the president — the most legislative successful president in my lifetime — I don’t have to go through the list. The bipartisan infrastructure law, the PACT Act, the CHIPS Act, all that. Inflation, 15 million jobs. It’s all good. I mean, I was really thrilled to meet the entire staff because you know it’s not just one person. It’s like a deposit endeavor.”

He ordered the reporters to refrain from asking him Star Wars questions and told the room how Biden spent a lengthy amount of time with him in the Oval Office. The Star Wars actor then joked he referred to the president as “Jobi-Wan Kenobi.”