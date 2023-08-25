Biden Gets Drowned Out By Boos As He Tries To Speak With Reporters During Lake Tahoe Vacation

President Joe Biden was drowned out by loud booing from a crowd in Lake Tahoe as he spoke with reporters Friday, video shows.

The onlookers booed Biden as he left a pilates class and spoke to reporters during his family vacation in Lake Tahoe. The Bidens, including first son Hunter Biden, are currently on a weeklong vacation to Lake Tahoe, staying at the home of billionaire climate activist and Democratic magadonor Tom Steyer.

“Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?” a reporter asked the president. Former President Donald Trump had his mug shot taken at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office after surrendering in Georgia on Thursday night. Trump and 18 others are facing charges for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state.

JUST IN: President Biden gets booed while on vacation in Lake Tahoe before telling reporters that he thinks Donald Trump looked “handsome.” Trump got his mugshot taken yet Joe Biden is somehow the one having a rough day. Reporter: “Have you seen Donald Trump’s mugshot yet?”… pic.twitter.com/voTFUW0CCB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 25, 2023

“I did see it on television,” Biden answered as he continued to receive loud booing from the crowd.

“What did you think?” the reporter asked. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Spotted Sneaking Out Of Yoga Studio As Investigations Continue)

“Handsome guy,” Biden said as the yelling continued.

As the Biden family vacations at Steyer’s multi-million dollar mansion in Nevada, the Department of Justice and House Republicans are continuing their investigations into the younger Biden. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in July to two tax misdemeanors, while the diversion agreement for his felony gun charge dissolved under scrutiny from Delaware U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika.

Officials launched an investigation into Steyer over his alleged violation of Vacation Home Rental (VHR) policies regarding the rental of his home to the Biden family. A local resident reportedly filed a claim earlier in August, alleging Steyer did not have a VHR permit. The complaint was “being researched,” VHR Program Manager Ernie Strehlow told the Daily Caller on Aug. 21.