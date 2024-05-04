‘I Don’t Think So’: Bill Maher Criticizes Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness For ‘Jew-Hating’ Protesters

Comedian Bill Maher criticized President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness for “Jew-hating” college protesters Friday on Real Time with Bill Maher.

Biden announced $7.4 billion in student loan cancellation for 277,000 Americans in April through his Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan, which was launched in February 2023. “[The] Biden administration’s student debt cancellation will cost to combine 870 billion to 1.4 trillion. That’s a lot of debt forgiveness,” Maher said.

“Okay, so colleges constantly raise tuition, then the kids take out more loans, then the government comes by and pays those loans. Okay, so my tax dollars are supporting this Jew-hating,” he continued. “No, I don’t think so.”

NEW: Bill Maher says he is “incensed” that his tax dollars are going towards paying off the student loans of “Jew hating” students. All this criticism of Biden and he will still vote for him. “I’m so incensed about some of this stuff, because, when I read about the college… pic.twitter.com/XCKR6bU6RC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 4, 2024

“No, I agree with you completely. Now people are really upset,” Guest Kellyanne Conway said. “By the way, it was never fair. You can’t have plumbers and pipe-fitters paying for the student loans of doctors and lawyers. It’s not fair. And I’m all for the government trying to help people who need it, but he did that as a political play and everybody knows it.” (RELATED: ‘Gen Z Is Absolutely Fed Up’: College Student Breaks Down Young Voters’ Support For Trump)

Despite Biden’s repeated attempts to use taxpayer money to wipe out billions in student loan debt for millions of Americans, his lead among young voters has plummeted significantly since the 2020 election cycle as presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump gains momentum among this group.

The Supreme Court previously prevented Biden from using executive action to grant 40 million Americans student loan forgiveness in a 6-3 decision in June 2023.