New Mexico Police Investigate After 10-Month-Old Girl Abducted, Two Women Killed In Park

An Amber Alert has been issued Friday for a 10-month-old after a horrifying incident at a local park in New Mexico, where two women were found dead and a female child was discovered injured.

Authorities initiated an alert after receiving a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about a dead body, Clovis Police Department said in a media release. The Clovis Police Department reported that Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 and from Texico, New Mexico, were discovered near a silver Dodge minivan. Both women appeared to have been shot, and one of them was the mother of a missing infant Eleia Maria Torres and an injured child found at the scene.

A female child, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, was quickly transported to a hospital in Texas for treatment, the release stated. At the scene, authorities observed an infant car seat, a stroller, and a baby bottle, indicating that an infant was likely present during the incident. They immediately began searching for the missing infant, Eleia, but she was not found at the park. (RELATED: REPORT: AMBER Alert Ends In Grief After Bodies Of Mom And Son Discovered)

Currently, no suspect has been identified, but New Mexico State Police suspect that the individual responsible may be driving a maroon Honda, according to NBC News. Authorities are treating the disappearance of Eleia as an abduction and believe the infant is in immediate danger.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in her recovery and to help clarify the details of the incident. Anyone with information about the victims, notice any unusual activity, or have knowledge about the whereabouts of the missing infant, should contact the Clovis Police Department immediately at 575-769-1921, according to the news release.