‘Think About It’: Kevin O’Leary Warns Anti-Israel College Protesters Of ‘Deep Dive’ By Employers

“Shark Tank” co-star Kevin O’Leary warned anti-Israel college protesters of “deep dives” conducted by future employers Saturday on Fox & Friends Weekend.

O’Leary told Fox News co-host Pete Hegseth why he believes student demonstrators are “screwed” when it comes to getting a future job, pointing out that the masks protesters use to conceal their identities will not stop employers from using technologies to learn who they are.

“It used to work back in the sixties and seventies because it was only recorded on 16-millimeter film,” O’Leary said of masked protesters. “Today, all of this video, security cameras, are in 10 ADP and 4K resolution. Extremely high resolution that allows you to use AI protocols to identify people through the iris. Or just a partial exposure of the face.”

O’Leary said “every single person” who was present at the riot on Jan. 6, 2021 was identified by “AI technologies” whether they were arrested or not. The “Shark Tank” co-star warned college students against engaging in violent acts while demonstrating because actions taken now could result in future consequences, such as the inability to get hired for a job. (RELATED: CNN Panel Says ‘Average’ Americans Don’t Care About Pro-Palestine College Protests Covered By ‘Elite’ Media Alumni)

“Do you ever wonder how they captured every single person that marched on the Hill in the insurgence?” O’Leary asked. “Now whether they arrested or not didn’t matter, but every single individual on that hill was eventually identified. Using this AI technology today, it’s very available, it’s inexpensive, and I use it as an employer every time we have a candidate in the executive suite. We do a deep dive and we found out where you, where you came — we’re looking for what you say on your resume matching the reality of your life.”

“And obviously, I don’t care what side you’re on in the protest,” he continued. “But if you’re fighting police, burning flags, wrecking properties, breaking in, breaking through windows, I’m gonna know that, and so is the government, so is everyone else. So think about that, that’s all I’m telling these young people. Think about it because it’s not free.”

Pro-Palestine protests have erupted across college campuses in the U.S., beginning at Columbia University. Several students and outside agitators were arrested as police cracked down on the violence and intimidation that led to the cancellation of classes and graduation ceremonies.