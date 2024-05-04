Teacher Arrested For Allegedly ‘Making Out’ With 11-Year-Old Student

A Wisconsin elementary teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old student and “making out” with him.

Madison Bergmann, 24, who was a teacher at River Crest Elementary School in Hudson, Wisconsin was charged with one count of first-degree child sexual assault, according to CBS News.

The student’s parents allegedly found text messages that were made between him and the teacher, and the father visited the school with printouts of the messages, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Teen Caught Naked With Married Teacher, Makes Run For It In Underwear: Cops)

St. Croix, Wisconsin elementary school teacher was arrested for “making out” with a fifth-grade student. “I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

-Teacher Madison Bergmann to 11 year-old boy pic.twitter.com/Z67JngvORI — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 3, 2024

In addition to the text messages, police found a folder inside of Bergmann’s bag with handwritten notes, CBS News reported. The student allegedly told police that he and the teacher would write notes to each other, and many of the letters talked about kissing each other.

One of those notes read that Bergmann had a 5th grade cousin and could not “imagine a man talking to her how we talk. I know we have a special relationship and I do love you more than anyone in the world but I have to be the adult here and stop.”

Bergmann received the student’s phone number from the student’s mother in December when his family invited her to a skiing and snowboarding park for winter break, the New York Post reported.

Bergmann is reportedly engaged to be married in July, according to the New York Post.