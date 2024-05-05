The 150th Kentucky Derby Brings In Record-Setting $320.5 Million In Bets

And some of this is my money!

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, the 150th edition of the event, was absolutely remarkable by giving us a photo finish and a record amount of bets.

A total of $210.7 million was placed on the Derby victory of Mystik Dan, according to Churchill Downs per ESPN. That tally beats 2023’s figure by $20 million. (RELATED: Mystik Dan Wins 150th Kentucky Derby)

Placed as an underdog at 18-1 odds, Mystik Dan took out Forever Young and Sierra Leone to win the closest finish since 1947, according to the legendary race track.

As far as the Kentucky Derby‘s overall betting, the event brought in a new record of $320.5 million, which eclipses the $288.7 million record from 2023. On top of that, TwinSpires — an online racebook that’s also an official gambling partner of the Derby — brought in a record amount of $92.1 million Saturday.

$210.7 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby yesterday, a new record 👏 That broke the previous record of $188.7 million last year. (via @DerbyMedia) pic.twitter.com/fnCbOdShNj — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 5, 2024

Now I personally didn’t win anything from the Kentucky Derby (I only bet on a couple of races), but I am grateful to be winning solid money again through Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS). Making money always puts me in a great mood.

And you know what else puts me in a great mood?

MY HOMIE DRAKE COMPLETELY FLIPPING EVERYTHING ON KENDRICK! Love how this dude dropped another diss track while I was writing this.

Drake dropped a track “The heart part 6” is Kendrick Lamar going to respond tonight again or wait.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sW1EpuOu2s — pradaperk 🌟 (@Talk2emPrada) May 6, 2024

This beef is too wild! Record-setting like the 2024 Kentucky Derby!