‘Said What I’ve Said’: Tim Scott Pushes Back On NBC Host After Being Challenged On ‘Committing’ To 2024 Election Results

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott pushed back against NBC host Kristen Welker Sunday after being challenged about committing to the 2024 presidential election results.

Scott appeared on “Meet the Press” to discuss the upcoming race between President Joe Biden and presumptive GOP nominee former President Donald Trump. As Scott has been rumored to be on Trump’s short list for his vice president pick, Welker questioned the GOP senator on why he would want to be considered when there is a “fundamental difference” between Scott’s and Trump’s beliefs over the election results of 2020. (RELATED: Tim Scott Suspends Presidential Campaign)

“There are clear facts here. President Trump himself said he expects this election to be fair. He expects it to be honest, and he expects to win. That’s what the presidential candidate should expect. I expect the exact same thing. Frankly, the American people agree with him. This is an issue that is not an issue. I’m not going to make it an issue,” Scott stated.

“Well, senator, will you commit to accepting the election results of 2024, bottom line?” Welker questioned.

“At the end of the day, the 47th president of the United States will be President Donald Trump. I’m excited to get back to low inflation, low unemployment —” Scott stated.

“Wait, wait senator, yes or no? Will you accept the election results of 2024 no matter who wins?” Welker interjected.

“That is my statement,” Scott noted.

“Just yes or no. Will you accept the election results of 2024?” Welker asked.

“I look forward to President Trump being the 47th president. You can ask it multiple times, Kristen. But —” Scott stated.

“Senator, just a yes or no answer,” Welker jumped in.

Scott continued to double down on his statement regarding his hopefulness towards a second Trump administration, however, Welker carried on with pressing the GOP senator on his commitment for this year’s election cycle.

“The American people will make the decision and the decision will be for President Trump,” Scott stated.

“I don’t hear you committing to the election results.Will you commit to accepting the election results?” Welker questioned.

“Here is the deal — This is why so many Americans believe that NBC is an extension of the Democratic Party. At the end of the day, I’ve said what I’ve said. I know that the American people, their voices will be heard. I believe that President Trump will be our next president. It’s that simple,” Scott pushed back.

“But senator, as you know, the hallmark of our democracy is that both candidates agree to a peaceful transfer of power. I’m asking you as a potential VP nominee, will you accept to commit to the election results in this election cycle no matter who wins? Just simply yes or no,” Welker continued to press.

“I expect President Trump to win the next election. Listen, I’m not going to answer your hypothetical question when in fact, I believe the American people are speaking today on the results of the election. If it continues for the next six months, we find ourselves in a great position where we get back to another century of American prosperity. I’m looking forward to that,” Scott stated.

Following Scott’s withdrawal from the 2024 GOP presidential nominee race in mid-November, the South Carolina senator endorsed Trump roughly two months later. Since his endorsement, reports have continued to speculate that Scott is potentially in the running to be Trump’s VP pick.

Polls between Trump and Biden have shown a hypothetical tight race between the two rivals, with many indicating a potential win for Republicans. In a recent Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released Friday, results showed that 43% of the 1,133 registered voters surveyed would be supporting Trump, while 41% stated they would support Biden.