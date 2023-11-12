Tim Scott Suspends Presidential Campaign

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced that he had suspended his 2024 presidential campaign Sunday during a Fox News appearance.

The senator jumped into the growing Republican primary field in late May, and has focused his campaign largely on bolstering traditional American values, parental rights in education, reducing crime and inflation and securing the southern border. Scott told Fox News’ Trey Gowdy that after months on the campaign trail, voters have told him “not now, Tim.”(RELATED: Tim Scott Super PAC To Cancel Planned Fall Ad Buy, Memo Says)

“When I go back to Iowa, it will not be as a presidential candidate. I am suspending my campaign,” said Scott. “I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘not now, Tim.’ I don’t think they’re saying, Trey, no but I do think they’re saying not now. So I’m going to respect the voters and I’m going to hold on and work really hard and look forward to another opportunity.”

When pressed on whether he would make an endorsement in the primary, Scott said he is not planning to “weigh in.” The senator also skirted the question on being a potential running mate.

The RealClearPolitics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between Oct. 17 and Nov. 5, indicates Scott had 2.5% support, following former President Donald Trump with 58.5%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 14.4%, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with 9%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy with 4.7% and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie with 2.6%.

Trust In The Mission PAC, the political action committee that had been supporting Scott’s presidential campaign, announced in a mid-October memo that it would be cancelling the majority of its previously reserved $40 million ad buy for the fall, citing Trump’s massive lead in the primary.

Scott met the Republican National Committee’s donor and polling thresholds to participate in the first three GOP primary debates in August, September and November, but it wasn’t clear whether he would exceed the upped criteria to make the next stage on Dec. 6.

