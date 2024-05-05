‘Titanic’ And ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Actor Bernard Hill Dies At 79

One of Britain’s most beloved veteran actors has died at the age of 79 after gaining global acclaim for his key roles in major Hollywood productions including “Titanic” and “The Lord of The Rings.”

Bernard Hill, best known for his roles as Captain Edward Smith in “Titanic” and Théoden in “The Lord of The Rings” trilogy passed away Sunday morning, according to his agent Lou Coulson, the BBC reported.

RIP Bernard Hill. The only actor to have starred in two films that won 11 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/KYxGTK3NS1 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 5, 2024

Prior to receiving international acclaim for his role as the doomed captain in 1997’s Oscar-winning “Titanic” alongside stars like Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Hill was a familiar face on British television screens dating back to the mid-70s after securing a small role in the BBC TV series, “I Claudius,” according to the British Film Institute (BFI) journal, Screen Online. (RELATED: ‘Rob Roy’ Actor Brian McCardie Dead At 59)

Hill became an icon in the UK for his role as Yosser Hughes in the 1980s BBC 2 television series “Boys From The Black Stuff,” in which he portrayed an unemployed construction worker driven to the edge of insanity by his inability to find work, amidst the industrial decline of Liverpool under the early government of Margaret Thatcher. His catchphrase, “gizza job,” became among the most quoted lines in British television, according to The Telegraph.

RIP Bernard Hill aka Yosser Hughes.

Iconic clip and iconic series.#RIPYosser pic.twitter.com/ZRoRjcQXvS — TV Football 1968-92 (@1968Tv) May 5, 2024

The actor went on to star in at least 38 movies, winning nine BAFTAs and is survived by his wife, actress Marianna Hill, and his son. Hill recorded at least one more role prior to his passing, appearing in the second series of Martin Freeman’s “The Responder,” which is soon to air on BBC 1, according to Sky News.