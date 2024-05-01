‘Rob Roy’ Actor Brian McCardie Dead At 59

Brian McCardie, best for his role in “Rob Roy” died suddenly at the age of 59.

The famous actor’s death was confirmed by his sister, Sarah, in a statement issued to X, formerly known as Twitter. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie (59), beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many,” she wrote. “Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April. A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon,” she said.

Sarah continued to pay tribute to her brother in her heartwarming message.

“We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts,” she asked of his fans.

Sarah went on to say that “funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead. As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time.❤️🙏💚 #BrianMcCardie #RestInPeace.”

On behalf of the Blood of My Blood & Outlander family, we are devastated by the news of Brian McCardie’s sudden passing.

Brian was beloved on set for his warmth, kindness & wonderful sense of humor. He will be missed & our hearts go out to his family & friends @Outlander_STARZ pic.twitter.com/1As9BIiDGR — Maril Davis (@TallShipProds) April 30, 2024

McCardie appeared on the BBC soap opera “EastEnders,” in the early part of his career. His diverse portfolio included playing the role of a gang lord who became a police informant named Tommy Hunter in the first two seasons of “Line of Duty,” from 2012-2014, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He appeared in several British series’ including “Time, Crime”, “The Tower” and “Domina,” as well as the miniseries, “Rebellion.”

His cataloge also included roles in “Shameless,” “Outlander,” and the upcoming “Outlander” prequel, “Blood of My Blood,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He also starred in “The Damned United,” and “Speed 2: Cruise Control,” as well as “200 Cigarettes,” “Low Winter Sun,” “Filth,” “Ghosts,” and “Damaged,” to name a few.(RELATED: ‘Romancing The Stone’ Actor Zack Norman Dead At 83)

The circumstances surrounding his unexpected death are not yet clear.