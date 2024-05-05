‘Forever Haunt Me’: Video Surfaces Of New York Jets Cornerback, Brandin Echols, In Wild Crash

A video has emerged of the moment NFL cornerback Brandin Echols is alleged to have run another car off the road in a crash which the driver claims left him “partially paralyzed.”

New footage appears to show New York Jets cornerback, Brandin Echols, driving his Dodge Charger Hellcat at 84 mph into Stephen Gilberg’s BMW. The crash is alleged to have taken place in a 50 mph zone after Echols lost control of his vehicle April 26, 2022, minutes from the Jets training ground at Florham Park, according to The New York Post.

Gilberg was left trapped upside-down for over an hour in his vehicle some 50 feet from the road on the Columbia Turnpike, near Morristown Airport. He was then taken to Morristown Medical Center where he was treated for spinal injuries and broken ribs. Echols was uninjured according to a report in The Daily Record. (RELATED: NFL Receiver Rashee Rice Allegedly Fled Scene After High-Speed Hit And Run Involving Child)

The 51-year-old is suing Echols and the Jets for negligence in connection with the crash and says it will “forever haunt” him. Documents filed at Morris County Superior Court claim that, “New York Jets . . . did not exercise reasonable care in hiring defendant, Echols, as one of its players in that they failed to conduct the proper motor vehicle and/or criminal history checks,” according to the New York Post.

Echols, who allegedly has a history of driving offenses, is reportedly paying the defendant $1,200 a month for his $54,460 out of pocket medical expenses. He was also initially arrested at the scene in 2022, but has since entered a pretrial diversion program which could lead to the charges being dismissed, according to the New York Post.