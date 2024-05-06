‘Real Housewives’: Star Bethenny Frankel Breaks Up With Fiance After 6 Years Together: REPORT

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel has reportedly called it quits on her engagement to Paul Bernon.

Frankel was with Bernon for nearly six years and the estranged couple engaged in Feb. of 2021, according to Us Weekly. A mutual friend of the couple spoke with the press to notify them of the change in their relationship status. They said the pair simply couldn’t keep their relationship afloat. “It just wasn’t going to work,” the source told Us Weekly in an article published Monday. The friend added that Frankel and Bernon have already been apart for some time and officially ended their romance two months ago.

“They are so different,” the source said.

“He’s an under-the-radar kind of guy,” they told Us Weekly.

The insider also reported that although they are no longer together, the “Real Housewives of New York City” star is still in possession of her engagement ring at this time.

Questions about Frankel and Bernon’s relationship status began circulating several weeks before the source came forward to declare their time together had come to an end. Frankel’s fans were quick to notice the reality television star and Skinny Girl founder appeared on social media several times with no sign of her engagement ring on her finger. (RELATED: Courteney Cox Recalls Famous Musician Dumping Her The Moment Therapy Began)

Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in Sept. 2018 and immediately hit it off. The reality star was previously married to Jason Hoppy, with whom she shares a 13-year-old daughter.