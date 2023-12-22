‘Something Is Buzzing In There’: Reality Star’s Vagina Sets Off Airport Security Detector

Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel posted a hilarious video to Instagram on Thursday claiming that her vagina set off an airport metal detector.

The star laughed alongside her daughter, Bryn, after being scrutinized by security over the very peculiar situation.

“When your vagina becomes the topic of conversation at TSA… (sentences you don’t hear every day),” Frankel wrote in her caption, as she explained that her vaginal area kept alerting the metal detector.

“I did not put anything in there. Yeah, no, I don’t have anything metal in my wazoo. Something is buzzing in there. Maybe it’s excited to go away on a vacation, I don’t know,” she said.

Frankel recalled her airport delay while laughing at the situation. She explained that she and her 13-year-old daughter were attempting to board a plane for their vacation, when the metal detector began to go off.

She initially assumed that it had something to do with her boots, which she insisted were TSA approved.

“They were like, ‘Don’t worry, they’ll go through unless there’s metal in them,'” she said. “So I go through, and I beep.”

She ultimately took off the boots, but the problem persisted.

Airport security then requested that she take off her jewelry as they attempted to isolate the problem.

“They said, ‘You’re still beeping.’ I had nothing on!” she exclaimed. “All of a sudden, you see the screen, and it just shows a square — a red square — over my vagina. And Bryn starts cracking up! And the woman looks at me, and she goes, ‘So yeah, I have to pat you down.'”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” star laughed at the situation.

“I don’t have anything there. I don’t know what to tell you,” she recalled saying. (RELATED: ‘My Own F*cking Body’: Iggy Azalea Takes Pride In Making Money On OnlyFans)

“Meanwhile, Bryn is crying,” and “the whole line is laughing,” she added.

She didn’t end up explaining why her vagina kept setting off the metal detectors, but seemed to be on her way to enjoy a vacation, so presumably everything worked out!