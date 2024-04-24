Courteney Cox Recalls Famous Musician Dumping Her The Moment Therapy Began

“Friends” star, Courteney Cox, admitted she was blindsided when her fiance, Johnny McDaid dumped her one minute into their first therapy session.

Cox shared intimate details about the moment, saying they attended therapy to mend and strengthen their relationship, but it suddenly all came to an end. “So three years in, we broke up and it was really intense. We broke up in therapy. I didn’t know it was coming, whether I should have or not, “Cox told Minnie Driver on the “Minnie Questions” podcast. “He just broke up within the first minute. And I was like, what? We were engaged and I was so shocked. I was in so much pain.”

Cox said they had booked themselves in for therapy to discuss “boundaries,” but before the session gained traction, “he just broke up.”

The famous actress referred to McDaid as “an incredible human being,” and explained that the relationship had come to an end.

“He wasn’t trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship,” she said.

“There was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart.”

In spite of the unexpected termination of the future they were planning together, and all the emotions related to that, Cox admitted the breakup allowed her an opportunity for self-reflection and growth.

“I learned how to reclaim my voice, boundaries. What were my motives in life? Like, what was my part in this?” she said on the podcast, according to Yahoo News.

She said she was “so thankful for that breakup” and admitted, “When we got back together, it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world.”(RELATED: ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Files For Divorce Just Three Months Into Marriage)

Cox and McDaid began dating in 2013 and were engaged nine months later. Their relationship ended in late 2015. The two remain close but have not gotten re-engaged.