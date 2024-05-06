NFL Legend Bob Avellini Dead At 70

Bob Avellini, a former quarterback for the Chicago Bears who played in the NFL for nine seasons and spent every single one of them in the Windy City, passed away Saturday. He was 70.

According to an announcement from the Bears per the NFL, Avellini died after suffering from cancer.

“Bob was one-of-a-kind, a fierce and tough competitor,” said the Bears in an official statement. “He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in fourteen years. He will be missed.” (RELATED: JJ Watt To Come Out Of Retirement If Texans ‘Absolutely Need It’)

Both Avellini and running back Walter Payton had the best seasons of their career in 1977. Payton went on to the Hall of Fame.

Payton was the centerpiece of the Bears offense, putting up a whopping 1,852 yards (No. 1 in the NFL that season) and 14 touchdowns.

Statement from the Chicago Bears on the passing of Bob Avellini: “Bob was one-of-kind, a fierce and tough competitor. He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in fourteen years. He will be missed.” — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) May 5, 2024

In 14 games that season, Avellini passed for a career-high 2,004 yards and 11 touchdowns to boot.

For 14 consecutive years, Chicago didn’t make the playoffs, eventually doing so in 1977. With that being said, the Dallas Cowboys issued Chicago a 37-7 blowout loss, with Avellini throwing for one touchdown and four interceptions off 25 passes.

Avellini played a total of 73 games in the NFL (1975-84), recording a 23-27 campaign in the regular season. His career stat line was 7,111 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.