JJ Watt To Come Out Of Retirement If Texans ‘Absolutely Need It’

Could we see J.J. Watt back in the NFL?!

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt might be retired, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll never see him on the gridiron again. Because if the Houston Texans “absolutely need it” this season, he’s all in. However, the 2024 campaign will be the Texans’ last chance to make it happen.

Announcing his retirement following the 2022 season, Watt made his status known Saturday while he was hosting his yearly charity softball game in the H-Town. (RELATED: Steelers Are Considering Using Justin Fields To Return Kickoffs, And Where’s My Popcorn?)

“I’m a very fortunate, lucky man, I have a beautiful wife, I have a beautiful son. I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great,” Watt said to the media. “I told DeMeco [Ryans] last year: ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but, if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’ And he knows not to call unless he absolutely needs it. This is the last year I’ll tell him that, because I’m not going to keep training [the way] I’ve been training.”

Currently, Watt works for CBS Sports as an NFL analyst. He’s also a minority owner of the Burnley FC (England) soccer franchise along with his wife Kealia. They purchased a stake of the team in 2023.

