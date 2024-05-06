FAA Probes Boeing Over Potential Lapse In 787 Dreamliner Inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed Monday that it has initiated an investigation into Boeing following disclosures that some inspections on its 787 Dreamliner jets may not have been completed as required, NBC News reported.

The investigation focuses on procedures designed to ensure proper bonding and grounding at the crucial point where the wings attach to the fuselage. Boeing informed the FAA in April that these inspections may not have been thoroughly conducted on some 787 Dreamliner airplanes, according to NBC News.

“The FAA is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records. At the same time, Boeing is reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet,” FAA said in a statement, the outlet reported.

The issue was discovered through the vigilance of a Boeing employee who spotted an anomaly during a routine conformance test and reported it through the proper channels, NBC News stated. Scott Stocker, who manages the Boeing 787 program, commended the employee’s actions in an internal email, highlighting the importance of reporting potential safety concerns. (RELATED: Boeing’s CEO Will Walk Away With Tens Of Millions Despite Failing To Solve Key Safety Issues)

“The teammate saw what appeared to be an irregularity in a required conformance test in wing body join. He raised it with his manager, who brought it to the attention of executive leadership,” Stocker said, NBC News reported. “I wanted to personally thank and commend that teammate for doing the right thing. It’s critical that every one of us speak up when we see something that may not look right, or that needs attention.”

The investigation into Boeing’s practices is part of broader scrutiny following reports from a whistleblower and the media that raised concerns about potential structural failings in the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing has denied these allegations, which suggest that such defects could lead to catastrophic failures if not addressed, according to NBC News. The FAA’s investigation into these claims is ongoing, and the agency has pledged to take any necessary actions to ensure the safety of the flying public.