Boeing CEO To Step Down Amid Slew Of Safety Concerns

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, according to a message he sent to employees on Monday.

Larry Kellner, chairman of the top jet manufacturer’s board, will also be resigning, according to the letter. The turnover follows years of safety concerns with Boeing aircraft, including several incidents that occurred in March, alone, such as gear and engine failures. (RELATED: Boeing Pauses Deliveries For Dozens Of Planes Due To Unveiled Issue)

*BOEING’S DAVE CALHOUN ANNOUNCES INTENT TO STEP DOWN AS CEO pic.twitter.com/90t9FL0clN — Tracy Alloway (@tracyalloway) March 25, 2024

“My decision to step down as CEO at the end of this year is one the board has been prepared for and will result in a number of changes at a management and governance level moving forward,” Calhoun wrote in the message.

“As we begin this period of transition, I want to assure you, we will remain squarely focused on completing the work we have done together to return our company to stability after the extraordinary challenges of the past five years, with safety and quality at the forefront of everything that we do,” he concluded.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) found multiple possible safety concerns with the company’s operations in a February report mandated by Congress after crashes in 2018 and 2019 resulted in the deaths of 346 people.

Ed Pierson, an ex-Boeing senior manager and whistleblower, criticized the company’s executives in March for not heeding his warnings regarding possible quality control problems.

“My number one recommendation is that the C-suite needs to go,” Pierson said on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “I mean, they are crushing the company. They are allowing one bad thing after the next, and they just keep making a bunch of broken promises and it’s not happening and the proof is in the pudding.”

Boeing did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

