Kim Kardashian Gets Absolutely Savagely Insulted And Booed At Tom Brady’s Roast

Kim Kardashian attended Netflix’s live “The Roast of Tom Brady” on Sunday and wound up being the one getting savagely roasted and booed.

The 43-year-old reality television star had her moment on stage to throw a few jabs at Brady but was immediately met with loud boos from the audience. The crowd wouldn’t stop booing her as she stood looking confused and insulted, waiting for a moment that was less hostile. Kardashian wore a black dress and stood still with a champagne glass in her hand as the relentless crowd let her know how unwanted her thoughts were. “All right, all right, all right,” she awkwardly said to the crowd.

The host of the roast, Kevin Hart, could be heard in the background, repeatedly saying, “Whoa!” as he witnessed the hate being directed at Kardashian.

Kardashian composed herself and tried to diss Brady by talking about their rumored fling.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not, I’d just release the tape,” she quipped, as she made fun of her actual experience of gaining fame from the release of a sex tape.

In addition to receiving a very cold welcome, Kardashian was dissed almost as much as Brady by fellow speakers at the roast.

Tony Hinchcliffe took the microphone and shouted Will Ferrell’s cameo from “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” making reference to “a whale’s vagina,” which he immediately followed by saying, “Which reminds me, Kim Kardashian’s here.”

Hinchcliffe went on to say that there have been a lot of black men who have been known to “celebrate in her end zone,” which generated a large reaction from the crowd.

Brady himself took a few shots at the reality star, and at one point said, “I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad.”(RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Morphed Into Cowgirls. Can We Stop Now?)

Videos of the endless boos and disses are circulating widely online.