Stars Roast Lenny Kravitz As He’s Honored With A Star On The Walk Of Fame

Lenny Kravitz was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday by being roasted by his closest friends and family.

The legendary musician is a four-time Grammy award-winner, and is recognized for smash hits “American Woman,” and “Fly Away,” among numerous others. His decades-long career was highlighted by his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, as she took the podium and roasted her dad with an entertaining speech.

“Being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life,” she said. “I’ve seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love – I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art, but mostly, I’ve seen through your shirts,” she joked. “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt.”

“You really do pull it off. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works.”

Zoe shared some very loving words about her father, and peppered her emotional speech with a bit of additional humor.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways,” she said, before she took a lighter tone.

Zoe described what it was like to have such a “cool” dad, and paid tribute to Kravitz’ positive personality.

“Your music, your lyrics, your live performances, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, stupid jokes, dance parties, late night kitchen talks – you absolutely devour life,” Zoe said.

“You eat up every crumb and lick the plate. Life is your art and that is why your music is so inspiring and important.”

“What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you. Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or your leather pants or knitted shirts. It comes from your true love for life.”

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington also honored Kravitz, referring to him as “more than a friend, he’s more than a brother.”

“We’re twins, we just don’t look alike. We’ve had a close brothership, friendship … for 30 years,” Washington said.

Washington added his own comedic twist when he defined the word, “friendship,” after looking it up in Webster’s dictionary.

He told fans the definition was “a person who one knows, and with whom one has a bond of mutual affection, typically exclusive of sexual relations,” Washington said as he paused and glanced at Kravitz.

He jokingly said, “Well…” as he laughed about their relationship crossing the line. The audience erupted with laughter. (RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame More Than 30 Years After Playing Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Role)

Kravitz is slated to release his twelfth studio album, “Blue Electric Light,” in the spring.