You Won’t Be Able To Look Away From The Chilling ‘Blood For Dust’ Trailer With Its Unlikely All-Star Cast

Paramount Movies dropped the trailer for “Blood for Dust” in April and it looks like it’ll give the likes of “Sicario” and “Wind River” a run for their money.

We somehow missed “Game of Thrones” icon Kit Harrington talking about how thrilled he is to finally step outside of his traditional “hero” role and play an absolute dirtbag in the Paramount movie “Blood for Dust,” which hit theaters last month, according to Deadline. The perhaps small marketing budget for this crime flick lets it sneak under most of our noses undetected, which is a shame because the trailer looks freaking amazing.

Along with Harrington, “Blood for Dust” stars Scoot McNairy, who shot to fame with roles in shows like “True Detective” and “Narcos: Mexico.” His character is described as “a former salesman with a checkered past” who is “pulled back into a life of crime after losing his job,” according to the trailer description.

“Desperate to keep his family afloat, he’s lured by his old colleague, Ricky (Kit Harington), into trafficking drugs and guns for a cartel,” the description continues. (RELATED: ‘Civil War’ Final Trailer Is More Than Enough To Make You Perpetually Fear America’s Future)

The movie also features “Yellowstone” and “Palm Royale” star Josh Lucas, as well as Stephen Dorff (“True Detective”) and Ethan Suplee, who most of us know from “My Name is Earl.” Paramount describes the story as something like “Breaking Bad meets Fargo,” so you know we’ll be watching.

“Blood for Dust” is available via most streaming services.