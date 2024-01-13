‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Reveals Medical Diagnosis

Kit Harington recently revealed that he was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) while attending rehab and after struggling with mental health issues and alcoholism over the years.

The 37-year-old “Game of Thrones” actor originally went to rehab for his alcoholism in 2019, but while he was there he was diagnosed with ADHD, the actor said during an episode of The Hidden 20% podcast, according to the NY Post. ADHD is a disorder that causes difficulty in “paying attention” and “controlling impulsive behaviors,” according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The diagnosis was quite the shock to Harington, as he realized how much this was affecting his day to day life. “I realized that my life was hinging on this. Luckily it was the right place at the right time. I managed to forge a new life from there,” Harington explained.

After the British actor’s stint in rehab, he attended an American facility where he found out about his ADHD. “And I left that pretty quick and said, ‘I’ll try to deal with this by myself,’ which didn’t work after about four years,” he explained in the recent podcast episode. “My head wants to go to every other thing in the room at once.” According to Harington, he is “sober and present,” focusing on his 2-year-old son and 6-month-old daughter. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Alum Shares Devastating Photos Of Stillborn Baby)

The actor noted that balancing his acting career and his family life has been quite difficult due to his trouble with multitasking. “If there’s more than one thing going on in my head I get overwhelmed. I get incredibly fretty, anxious.” Harington added that his “head’s all over the shop. I can’t deal with it.”