Shocking Video Reveals Terrifying Power Of Large Tornado

Tornado destroys warehouse in Nebraska.

Samuel Spencer
Jaw-dropping dash cam footage shows the moment an EF-3 tornado rips a warehouse to shreds.

The incident occurred on April 26 in Northeast Lancaster County, Nebraska. A Garner Industries warehouse was destroyed by the massive tornado. while 70 workers were reportedly still inside. Only three individuals were injured and no one was killed, 10/11 Now KOLN reported.

Dash cam footage shows the moment the tornado destroyed the warehouse, leaving almost nothing behind.

The same tornado hit a train around 3:45 p.m., causing multiple cars to come off the tracks, according to KSNB 4.

Several tornadoes swept through Nebraska and the Midwest. As of April 30, there have been over 100 confirmed tornadoes ranging from EF-0 to EF-4, according to Fox Weather. (RELATED: Video Shows ‘Violent’ Tornado Hammer Small Kansas Town)

Oklahoma and Kansas are on high alert today as there is an outbreak of tornados expected to wreak havoc over the two states. The National Weather Service said the tornados will begin early Monday afternoon, with the storms worsening and moving East as the night continues, according to Forbes.