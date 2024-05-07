Pennsylvania Man Who Pulled Gun On Pastor Mid-Sermon Charged With Homicide

The Pennsylvania man who allegedly pulled a gun on a pastor during the sermon has been charged with homicide, authorities said Tuesday, ABC News reported.

Bernard Junior Polite, 26, is facing homicide charges following a dramatic confrontation during a church service at the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in North Braddock, Pennsylvania. The incident took place Sunday when Polite allegedly attempted to shoot Reverend Glenn Germany during a sermon, an act he later attributed to divine instruction, according to ABC News. The suspect claimed God made him do the act.

During a church service that was being live-streamed, a potential tragedy was averted when Polite allegedly attempted to shoot the speaking pastor when his gun jammed before he could pull the trigger. This malfunction gave Clarence McCallister, a church deacon, the opportunity to tackle Polite from behind. Germany described the incident as a miracle, and credited McCallister’s brave actions, the outlet stated.

“He pulled the trigger and a miracle of God happened that the gun got jammed. That bullet had a name on it,” Germany said, ABC News reported. (RELATED: Church Pastor Arrested In Murder-For-Hire Plot Against Daughter’s Boyfriend)

After Polite was arrested at the church, a body was reportedly discovered at his residence. Derek Polite, his 56-year-old cousin, was found dead from a gunshot wound, leading to additional homicide charges against Polite. Neighbors reported hearing noises that might have been gunshots and observed Polite pacing outside his home earlier that day, adding to the suspicions surrounding his activities, ABC News stated.

Bernard Polite is currently held in jail, awaiting arraignment as the investigation into both the attempted shooting and his cousin’s death continues, according to ABC News.