‘Strange Choice’: Cuomo Rips Bragg’s Prosecution For Using Political Left’s ‘Darling’ As Key Witness

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team Tuesday for using the “left’s political darling,” former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as a key witness.

During his show “Cuomo,” the NewsNation host held a debate between criminal defense attorney Mark Geragos and former New York federal prosecutor Paul Callan over Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump, who was charged with 34 felony counts. Following a heated exchange between Geragos and Callan, who argued over the evidence in the case, Cuomo said the only thing important to him regarding the trial was Cohen. (RELATED: Stormy Daniels Nearly Derails Alvin Bragg’s Case Against Trump As Testimony Frustrates Judge)

“I think there are a lot of shady things that happen everywhere, but gentlemen I’ll tell you this,” Cuomo stated. “Cohen is the only thing that matters to me in this case. One I don’t know how the prosecutor leans on a guy that has such credibility issues. I know the political left has decided to make him a darling, but that’s a really, really strange choice in my opinion. I know that what Mark is suggesting about Cohen was certainly true at that time because he told me that.”

“I hope I don’t get hauled into court. But I remember Cohen giving me different versions of this story of what happened. The guy told me that Melania [Trump] had no idea that this was going on, and then he would flip his story and say that she knew everything. I don’t know how you hang a case on the guy, to be honest,” Cuomo stated.

Jury consultant Carolyn Koch stated last week that she believes jurors within the trial will most likely be shocked by Cohen’s lack of “credibility,” even after bringing forward alleged evidence against Trump. Cohen pleaded guilty in August 2018 to five counts of willful tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a bank, one count of causing an unlawful campaign contribution, and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

Cohen allegedly has an audio recording that could be brought forward to the jury of a conversation with the former president discussing an alleged potential purchase of a story regarding a Playboy model who claimed to have an affair with Trump.