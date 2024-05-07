Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Company Will Cut Marvel Movie Output Over Quality Concerns: REPORT

Disney CEO Bob Iger reportedly said he will be decreasing Marvel Studios’ output dramatically, in an effort to improve quality concerns that have plagued the brand.

Iger announced his intentions for Marvel Studios’ future productions in a company earnings call Tuesday, according to The Wrap

“I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality,” Iger reportedly said.

“That’s particularly true with Marvel movies and television shows. Some of what is coming up is a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume,” Iger stated, then continued to explain the nature of the cuts, the outlet reported. “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two to the maximum three.”

Iger reinforced previous comments he made about reversing the path laid out previously by former CEO Bob Chapek, who was pushing for an increase in Disney+ content, according to The Wrap.

Marvel Studios’ output had previously seen a dramatic rise in content that was being produced with the introduction of the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service. According to Iger, it has reportedly become necessary to take a step back and put more emphasis on the quality of the content being produced, rather than focusing on speedy production.

“We’ve got a couple of good films in 2025 and then we’re heading to more ‘Avengers’ which we’re extremely excited about,” Iger said, according to The Wrap.

He provided words of encouragement as he announced the big change.

“So overall I feel great about the slate, it’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on, the team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing, is second to none,” he reportedly said. “I feel really good about what’s coming up.”

“Deadpool and Wolverine” is the only theatrical Marvel Studios release slated for 2024, according to The Wrap. (RELATED: Elon Musk Trolls Disney In April Fools’ Day Joke)

Marvel Studios is expected to release “Captain America: Brave New World” in February 2025 and “Thunderbolts” in May 2025. “The Fantastic Four” is coming in July 2025 and “Blade” has been slated for release in November.