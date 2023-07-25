Disney Wants To Straight-Up Sell You An Empty DVD Case Now

Disney has found an interesting way to get fans to buy an empty DVD case that doesn’t feature an actual physical disk.

Marvel Studios unveiled the brand new steelbooks for WandaVision. This is the very first time in history physical collections for an MCU Disney+ series will be released to the public, according to The Direct. However, there’s a catch. Fans will get lots of cool stuff, but no actual DVD.

Bring home Wakanda and Talokan forever! Add two exclusive Black Panther: #WakandaForever limited-time Steelbooks, featuring art by Orlando Arocena and Dorothea Taylor to your Marvel Studios movie collection. Pre-order now at @BestBuy: https://t.co/LbHSA4fG5R pic.twitter.com/UlQw3qsAtF — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 11, 2023

The steelbooks for WandaVision include a full slip, an envelope folder, character cards and some postcards, per the outlet.

Fans hoping for content on a disc will be sorely disappointed, according to The Direct. It remains unclear if a digital download will be included, which will make it fall flat for many consumers that expected more.

Manta Lab designed the steelbooks, which reportedly feature a “full glossy” finish. The books showcase the stars of two shows, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision. There will also be a sneak peek into the designs of Wanda and Vision in the Hex reality, according to The Direct. (RELATED: Cillian Murphy Openly Declares He’d Be Willing To Play Ken In The Next Barbie)

Pre-orders for the WandaVision steelbook collection will be available at 8:00 a.m. July 27th, and the release date has been set for September 27.