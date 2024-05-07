Michael Moore Says Student Protestors Have ‘Right’ To ‘Take Over Buildings,’ Calls It Non-Violent Disruption

Filmmaker Michael Moore stated during the latest episode of his podcast that pro-Palestine student protesters have the “right” to “take over buildings,” claiming that it is a non-violent disruption.

In his latest episode on “Rumble with Michael Moore” released Monday as a part one to visiting New York City’s (NYC) “antiwar campus encampments,” Moore could be heard applauding students in the encampment for “taking a stand.” The American filmmaker defended the action of taking over school buildings by comparing the protests to the well-known Flint sit-down strike in December 1936, where General Motors workers at Fisher Body No. 1 wanted their union, United Auto Workers (UAW), recognized. (RELATED: Democrats, Liberal Media Suddenly Discover Soros & Co. Are Funding Radical Left Causes Dragging Biden Down)

“As I think this is just gonna continue across the country, I hope it continues. I applaud every student who’s taking a stand on their campus at graduation, whatever. This is the purpose of a democracy is to be able to address your grievances, to assemble, to have free speech, and to disrupt. Yes disrupt, non-violently disrupt,” Moore stated.