‘No One Is Above The Law’: Media Personalities And Democratic Reps Cheer On Twitter After FBI Raids Trump Estate

Media personalities and Democratic lawmakers celebrated on Twitter about the news of the Monday raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“FBI raids Mar-a-Lago,” actor/director Rob Reiner tweeted. “Game on!!!”

“Fascists hate the rule of law,” MSNBC host Joe Scarborough posted on Twitter. “They fight it, try to undermine it, work every day of their lives to destroy it. But in America, they fail. Fascists are brought to justice by law abiding Americans. Because in America, we still believe that no man is above the law.” (RELATED: ‘Preserve Your Documents’: Kevin McCarthy Promises Probe Of Garland, DOJ After Trump Raid)

Fascists hate the rule of law.

They fight it, try to undermine it, work every day of their lives to destroy it.

Other big names in entertainment celebrated the raid. “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi posted a video of herself dancing.

“Tick… Tick… Tick…Finally,” tweeted Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Michael Moore.

The Monday raid drew praise from some Democratic lawmakers as well.

“That’s what happens when you break the law, try to steal an election, and incite a deadly insurrection,” Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said on Twitter. “Donald Trump should be in jail. I’m glad to see the FBI taking steps towards accountability.”

“The only worse precedent would be for @TheJusticeDept not to investigate because the person happens to be a former President,” Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu of California tweeted.

Lieu and Jayapal did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

