Former MLB Player Monte Harrison Commits To Arkansas To Play College Football: REPORT

Monte Harrison, an ex-Major League Baseball outfielder, is changing sports — and headed to college while at it.

Turning 29 years old in August, Harrison has made a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks football program, according to a report from Whole Hog Sports’ Richard Davenport. (RELATED: Former NFL Superstar Shawne Merriman Launches His Own Sports TV Network, And The Best Part: It’s Free!)

Playing for Lee’s Summit West High School, Harrison was ranked as a 4-star wide receiver, according to Sports Illustrated. In his senior season, he put up a stat line of 1,007 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns off 60 passes. Harrison was also active on the ground rushing for 198 yards and punching in 12 touchdowns. Oh, but that’s not all! He even got involved in the passing game, throwing one touchdown in just two passes (though the other happened to be an interception).

In the 2014 MLB Draft, Harrison was selected in the second round by the Milwaukee Brewers right out of high school, and chose to pursue baseball after the fact. In the majors, he went on to play for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s a sample of what the Razorbacks are getting:

Woah! After seeing that clip and going over his high school numbers, I look forward to seeing what this cat can do at Arkansas — interesting situation here.