Former NFL Superstar Shawne Merriman Launches His Own Sports TV Network, And The Best Part: It’s Free!

From TV to, well, TV!

Former NFL superstar Shawne Merriman spent eight years in the NFL chasing down quarterbacks, going on to become a three-time Pro Bowler and a winner of the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Fast forward to 2024, and Merriman is now taking his talents into the television business as he launched a streaming service of his own. (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Is Turning The Arizona Bowl Into Must-Watch Television With Historic Gin & Juice Sponsorship)

The name of the TV channel is Lights Out Sports, a recently launched sports TV streaming service that’s free and highlights multiple genres in sports, which includes Merriman‘s Lights Out Xtreme Fighting mixed martial arts promotion

“I’ve had this idea for so long to create a locker room in one place and we got it,” said Merriman. “It’s completely free, 100% free. It’ll be on every major TV platform. And soon, you’ll be able to get it all over the world and that was my main thing.”

Ex-NFL star Shawne Merriman brings vision to life as he launches free sports TV channel https://t.co/dvJuBxu6aC — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2024

I respect the hustle from Shawn Merriman, but man, sports television is such a tough business to get into in terms of a start-up.

Like, for example, you see what’s going on with TNT right now with their NBA television rights. They have the greatest basketball show to ever exist with “Inside the NBA,” and even then, they still might lose both the rights and the show in the process. But at the same time, maybe this is just Merriman’s way to get his MMA promotion on TV. If so, I can’t hate on that, you gotta do what ya gotta do to expand your business.

If I wasn’t so deep (no Diddy) in this Drake x Kendrick Lamar beef, I’d give it a chance after work, but I’ll end up forgetting … WHERE YOU AT, KENDRICK?!