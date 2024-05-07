Drake’s Security Guard In Serious Condition As Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rapper’s Home

Toronto Police are currently investigating after Drake’s security guard was shot outside of the rapper’s home in the Bridle Path.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene after being called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview and Lawrence Avenue East at 2:09 a.m., Tuesday, according to a message posted on Twitter by police. A male victim, identified in a police briefing as being Drake’s security guard, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries following the shooting. Sources close to the matter confirmed the shooting victim was not Drake, and indicated the rapper was cooperating with police as the investigation continues, according to local news outlet, CP24. Police have confirmed they have obtained video footage of the actual shooting, but stated they will not be releasing further information at this time.

SHOOTING:

Bayview Ave & Lawrence Ave E

2:09 am

– reports of a shooting

– police o/s

– man transported to hospital with serious injuries

– suspect fled in a vehicle

– unknown description#GO978573

^sc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 7, 2024

The Inspector of the Integrated Drug and Gang Task Force spoke to the press shortly before noon, Tuesday, but was unable to confirm whether or not Drake was inside the home at the time of the shooting. He confirmed the security guard was shot outside of the gates of Drake’s home.

Police reported that the male victim suffered serious injuries, and paramedics have since confirmed the victim’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to CP24.

Initial police reports indicate the suspect allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle and has not been located or apprehended at this time. There was no further information provided, and no details have emerged surrounding a suspect description, or the type of vehicle involved in the getaway.

#UPDATE: Toronto police are investigating a shooting outside Drake’s home in The Bridle Path. A man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police confirm it wasn’t Drake who was shot. https://t.co/9kPthoUcLg — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) May 7, 2024

Drakes house on google maps says ‘owned by Kendrick’ pic.twitter.com/wE1X1rUBCH — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 5, 2024

A portion of the street near Drake’s home remains taped off by police as the investigation of this shooting continues. (RELATED: Drake Spontaneously Decides To Help Fan By Paying Off Deceased Mother’s Mortgage)

Drake’s Park Lane Circle home address, along with a map and exact location, was recently featured online by Kendrick Lamar, amid an ongoing feud between the two artists. It is not yet clear if the shooting is in any way connected to the tension between Lamar and Drake, or the fact that Drake’s address was made public on social media. The police acknowledged they were aware of the tension between Drake and Lamar, but noted it was too early in the investigation to comment on whether or not this shooting was related to that matter.

The identity of the victim has not yet been publicly shared.

This story continues to develop.