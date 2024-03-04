Drake Spontaneously Decides To Help Fan By Paying Off Deceased Mother’s Mortgage

Drake promised to help a fan by paying off his deceased mother’s mortgage during his concert in Kansas City on Saturday.

The Grammy winner took a moment to accept a note from a fan in the crowd and read it silently to himself while on stage, as seen in a video posted to Twitter. “This is it?” Drake asked. “You said, ‘Pay off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe… Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” he said. “This is a lot of money right here,” Drake told the fan. ”

But you know what, Imma pay off your momma’s house for you,” he announced, as the audience cheered wildly.

Drake jus casually paying off peoples houses in Kansas City pic.twitter.com/QDiclHj3Ef — RΛMΘN (@ramonlmunoz) March 3, 2024

Drake had paused the show to interact with the crowd and ended up changing the life of one of his lucky fans.

After revealing his promise to pay off the mortgage, he shared the total amount with the crowd, saying the fan had asked him to contribute “160 bands,” which is urban slang representing $160,000.

The big price tag didn’t seem to phase Drake, and he continued to pledge his dedication to his fan during his time of need.

“Imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me,” Drake said.

He took a moment to pay respects by saying, “Rest in peace to your momma.”

Drake then flipped the note around, and paused briefly before he said, “Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you.” (RELATED: Drake Ups His Giveaway Game With An Unbelievable Present During Concert)

The identity of the fan was not revealed. This is just one example of good deeds and generous gifts issued by Drake during his tour stops.