Entertainment

Drake Spontaneously Decides To Help Fan By Paying Off Deceased Mother’s Mortgage

Drake promises to pay mortgage of fans deceased mother while at concert tour stop in Kansas City, Ramon, Twitter

Screenshot/Twitter/Ramon

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Drake promised to help a fan by paying off his deceased mother’s mortgage during his concert in Kansas City on Saturday.

The Grammy winner took a moment to accept a note from a fan in the crowd and read it silently to himself while on stage, as seen in a video posted to Twitter. “This is it?” Drake asked. “You said, ‘Pay off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe… Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” he said. “This is a lot of money right here,” Drake told the fan. ”

But you know what, Imma pay off your momma’s house for you,” he announced, as the audience cheered wildly.

Drake had paused the show to interact with the crowd and ended up changing the life of one of his lucky fans.

After revealing his promise to pay off the mortgage, he shared the total amount with the crowd, saying the fan had asked him to contribute “160 bands,” which is urban slang representing $160,000.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

The big price tag didn’t seem to phase Drake, and he continued to pledge his dedication to his fan during his time of need.

“Imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me,” Drake said.

He took a moment to pay respects by saying, “Rest in peace to your momma.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drake then flipped the note around, and paused briefly before he said, “Hold on, wait. Rest in peace to Jennifer Schumer. Rest in peace. I love you.” (RELATED: Drake Ups His Giveaway Game With An Unbelievable Present During Concert)

The identity of the fan was not revealed. This is just one example of good deeds and generous gifts issued by Drake during his tour stops.