All Six Bodies Recovered From Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

The sixth and final body from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore was reportedly recovered Tuesday by salvage teams, according to a press release.

In a press statement released by officials overseeing the bridge response, Unified Command salvage teams located the sixth victim. Following the discovery, the salvage teams alerted the Maryland Department of State Police (MDSP) along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and the FBI who identified the body as 37-year-old José Mynor López. (RELATED: FBI Launches Criminal Investigation Into Ship That Caused Baltimore Bridge Collapse)

“With heavy hearts, today marks a significant milestone in our recovery efforts and providing closure to the loved ones of the six workers who lost their lives in this tragic event,” Superintendent of MDSP Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. stated.

At the end of March footage from the bridge’s collapse circulated online showing the chaotic scene. A container ship struck the Francis Key Scott Bridge, triggering officials to respond to the site. Shortly after authorities announced that six people confirmed to be on the bridge at the time of the incident were declared missing and later presumed to be dead due to weather conditions and time passed.

By March 27 two bodies were recovered and identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, from Mexico and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, from Guatemala. Maryland officials confirmed the six construction workers filling potholes on the bridge were all from various countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Since the end of March, the remaining bodies have been identified as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez 49, Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, 38, and Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, according to CNN.

“As we mourn with the families, we honor the memory of José Mynor López, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Maynor Yasir Suazo-Sandoval, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, and Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez,” Butler, Jr. stated.

Both the FBI and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched separate investigations into the collapse, with the NTSB revealing that over 764 tons of hazardous materials were onboard the ship at the time of the incident.