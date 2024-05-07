Sports Writer Who Went Full Creep On Caitlin Clark Reportedly Hit With Brutal Punishment

The Indianapolis Star suspended sports columnist Gregg Doyel after he had multiple odd interactions with the city’s newest WNBA star Caitlin Clark, Bob Kravitz reported Tuesday.

Doyel went viral for an uncomfortable exchange with Clark during her introductory press conference to Indiana reporters in April after the Fever drafted her with the first pick in the WNBA draft.

Doyel made a heart shape with his hands at Clark, a symbol she popularized after making the gesture to her family after her games at Iowa.

I can’t see that without thinking of Gregg Doyel now. https://t.co/rTaXy7VBeE — Kyle (@puckandrally) May 3, 2024



“You like that?” Clark asked Doyel after he made the gesture.

“I like that you’re heeere,” Doyel responded, strangely enunciating the words.

“I do that at my family after every game, so,” Clark responded.

“Ok well start doing it to me and we’ll get along just fine,” he shot back.

Later in the same presser, Doyel would refer to Clark as “that” and “it” and asked Fever coach Christie Sides, “You just got the keys to THAT, what are you gonna do with IT?” (RELATED: ‘Be Funnier Dumb*ss’: Caitlin Clark Dunks On ‘SNL’ Castmember)

Gregg Doyle had second exchange that would also be categorized as…creepy. GD to the Fever coach Christie Sides: “You just got the keys to THAT, what are you gonna do with IT?” pic.twitter.com/2fyWLTMj6y — SHE scores bangers (@SHEscoresbanger) April 17, 2024

Doyel later apologized for his “clumsy” and “oafish” comments.

Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024



Despite the apology, the IndyStar handed down a two-week suspension to Doyel as a result of the exchange, Kravitz reported. His last piece for the paper was an April 29th piece about the Colts.

He is also apparently banned from all games at the Fever’s home stadium and will have to watch the games on TV to cover them, Kravitz reported.

He will return from his suspension on Monday, according to Kravitz.

Clark, meanwhile, makes her regular season debut Tuesday, May 14 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, when her Fever take on the Connecticut Sun in what is widely anticipated to be the most viewed WNBA game in the sport’s history.