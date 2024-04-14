‘Be Funnier Dumb*ss’: Caitlin Clark Dunks On ‘SNL’ Castmember

Iowa women’s basketball point guard star Caitlin Clark turned the tables on “Saturday Night Live” cast member Michael Che, firing back at him with some pithy quips during Saturday’s edition of the “Weekend Update” segment.



Clark showed up to give Che a taste of his own medicine, as the “Weekend Update” co-host previously made light of women’s sports — women’s basketball in particular. His co-host, Colin Jost, often a target of Che’s on-air comedy, even played a highlight reel of some of Che’s most savage takedowns of the WNBA.

“A number of sports bars around the country are promising to only show women’s basketball games during March Madness. The bars are known collectively as ‘the empty ones,'” Che previously joked (hilariously in my humble opinion).

Che, feigning embarrassment at the compilation of roasts, claimed he was just joking and admitted he can’t match Clark’s basketball skills.

“Yeah, we know,” she replied. “And obviously, I can’t tell jokes like you do. But I did write some jokes. And it would mean a lot to me if you read some of them.”

Che proceeded to read off a series of admittedly comical burns Clark purportedly wrote.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft, a reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

HA! That’s a great one.

“You really wrote these yourself?” Che asked.

“Yeah,” Clark responded.

Now, I happen to be highly skeptical of that considering SNL’s massive team of writers and the fact that Jost and Che have whittled down the practice of writing embarrassing jokes about each other and making the other guy into it an art form. But, whatever, the segment is still funny.

Clark had more jokes.

“Netflix’s top show is ‘Riply,’ featuring an eerie unsettling performance by actor Andrew Scott. Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special, ‘Shame the Devil.'”

Another sick burn. Going right for the man’s jugular insulting his life’s work. But she would save the killshot for last. (RELATED: Legendary Women’s College Basketball Player Makes Ultimate History)

“This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season, and I have three pointers for Michael Che.

One: ‘Be.’

Two: ‘Funnier.’

Three: ‘Dumbass.'”

Amazing. The segment was great, until Clark then went on a weird rant about former WNBA players who paved the way before her, simply listing a bunch of WNBA players by name. She may have been trying to smooth things over after a number of WNBA stars, like Diana Taurasi, decided to start criticizing her for seemingly no reason.

In my opinion, she should just ignore the noise and let those ladies talk. They’re just jealous she’s actually getting the attention they never did. But instead she injected 20 seconds of unfunny pandering into an otherwise hilarious segment. Two steps forward, one step back.