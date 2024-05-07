The Boy Scouts Are Changing Their Name ‘To Welcome Every Youth’

The Boy Scouts of America are changing their name “to welcome every youth and family in America,” a press release by the organization said Tuesday.

The new name of the organization will be Scouting America, the press statement reads. The name change will be formalized on Feb. 8, 2025, a date which marks the 115th anniversary of the incorporation of the organization.

Boy Scouts of America started to accept women into its “Cub Scouting and Scouts BSA programs” five years ago and currently serves over 176,000 girls and young women, the organization said. More than 6,000 of these have received the rank of Eagle Scout. Boy Scouts of America announced it was changing the name of its flagship program to Scouts BSA in 2018 to highlight the entrance of girls and young women. (RELATED:Boy Scouts Of America To Compensate Victims Of Sexual Abuse With $2.4 Billion Trust Fund)

“Though our name will be new, our mission remains unchanged: we are committed to teaching young people to be Prepared. For Life,” Roger A. Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America, said, the press release reads. “This will be a simple but very important evolution as we seek to ensure that everyone feels welcome in Scouting.”

Boy Scouts of America is a youth organization dedicated toward having outdoor adventures and developing survival skills, according to the organization’s website.

The Boy Scouts of America was incorporated in 1910 and “chartered by Congress in 1916” as an educational program that fosters character, fitness and a sense of citizenship, the organization’s website reads. Theodore Roosevelt, president of the United States from 1901 to 1909, similarly described the organization in laudatory terms as having “done much good” in a 1911 letter, according to Dickinson State University’s Theodore Roosevelt Center. Roosevelt added that it imparted “a proper standard of ethical conduct, proper standards of fair play and consideration for others, and courage and decency.”

Over 130 million Americans have participated in Boy Scouts programs since the organization’s incorporation in 1910, the organization’s press release notes.