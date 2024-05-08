Cara Delevingne Claps Back At Trolls That Accused Her Of Being High During Bizarre Interview

Famous model Cara Delevingne clapped back at trolls that suggested she was ‘coked out’ during her appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

A video began circulating online, showing Delevingne striking bizarre poses and acting strangely on the Met Gala green carpet, Monday, with a glazed look on her face. She was in the middle of an interview with Live From E!, when suddenly Ed Sheeran and fashion designer Stella McCartney stormed the scene and began joking around as they crashed her interview. Viewers immediately took to social media, suggesting Delevingne’s pals were trying to rescue her from the awkward moment she was experiencing as a result of being high, but the star was quick to clap back to silence the rumors.

Sheeran and McCartney exchanged conversation that was as bizarre as Delevingne’s on-camera behavior. They quipped and spoke in a nonsensical manner. Their conversation entirely lacked context as they quipped about what one another were wearing for the big event. Delevingne looked like a deer caught in the headlights while her friends joked and laughed, totally stealing the spotlight from the strange behavior she had just exhibited moments prior.

“They’re saving her from ruining the interview because she’s so coked up they had to intervene😂,” one critic wrote to Instagram. Many others chimed in to echo that person’s thoughts.

“If you look at that girl and think she’s not Zooted, you’re out of your mind. You’re a classic enabler,” another person wrote.

Delevingne hit back hard at the person that wrote the initial comment suggesting she had been high at the gala.

She jumped into the comments, and wrote, “been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support. 👏.”

Hundreds of people 'liked' Delevingne's response almost immediately after it was posted.

The star has been open about her drug use and turbulent addiction issue sin the past, but insists that she remains sober and clean – inclusive of Monday’s Met Gala festivities.