‘I Don’t Care About My Life’: Cara Delevingne Describes The Depths Of Her Addiction

Famous actress Cara Delevingne recently opened up to Vogue about the depths of her addiction and the intense effect it had on her.

Delevingne didn’t shy away from addressing the issues head-on during the interview published March 8. The model and actress spoke about the struggles she faced as a child being raised by a mother who battled addiction, and discussed how fame as a young model made her situation more challenging.

“There’s an element of feeling invincible when I’m on drugs,” she told the magazine. “I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life,” she noted.

Delevingne spoke about the depths of the struggles she faced while quarantining with her girlfriend at the time, Ashley Benson. “I just had a complete existential crisis.”

“If you have problems going into this industry, they will only get magnified and exacerbated,” Delevingne told Vogue. “There is nothing about it that makes it better.”

The famous actress identified various points in her life when she allegedly turned to drugs to distract herself from her reality. She spoke of being drunk at her grandmother’s home after a family wedding at the age of seven.

“I woke up in my granny’s house in my bedroom with a hangover, in a bridesmaid’s dress,” Delevingne said. “I’d gone around nailing glasses of Champagne.”

“And then as a teenager, it just all came plummeting down. That’s also when I started drinking and partying,” she continued. “There was this need to escape and change my reality as I was hit with just huge questions: What am I doing here? Who am I trying to be?” (RELATED: Hayden Panettiere Had Jaundice And Lost Hair In Clumps Due To Addiction)

After an emotionally turbulent year, the model and actor is slowly beginning to find her center—including by committing to sobriety. For Vogue’s April cover issue, @CaraDelevingne opens up about sobriety and self-care at 30. Read the full profile here: https://t.co/Zab8tOD0BS pic.twitter.com/LAwYpbZo0E — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 8, 2023

Delevingne said she was taking sleeping pills to manage insomnia and had been diagnosed with dyspraxia by 10 years old.

“This was the beginning of mental health issues and inadvertent self-harm,” she told the outlet.

Delevingne said she suffered a breakdown at the age of 15 and began taking antidepressants. “I was on medication and it just…it saved my life … I hadn’t uncovered the fucking hole inside, the real whirlpool within. And I still think there’s a part of diagnosis and labeling that is damaging. There were so many times that I was encouraged to take this or be put on that.”

Paparazzi images surfaced showing Delevingne looking troubled and disheveled shortly after the model’s 30th birthday in September.

“I hadn’t slept. I was not okay,” she said about the moment the photos were captured. “You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for.”

Delevingne said she is on the road to recovery and continues to work on bettering herself each day.