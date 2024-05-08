Jacksonville Jaguars Reach Deal For Stadium Funding, Putting Relocation Rumors To Rest

The Jags are staying put in the Sunshine State!

The Jacksonville Jaguars revealed their plans in 2023 for a full-out redevelopment of EverBank Stadium, saying their mission was to transform it into the “stadium of the future.”

Well, the franchise is now closer to making everything a reality after the latest developments Wednesday.

The president of the Jacksonville City Council, Ron Salem, announced the news in a Florida Times-Union report. Salem said that the franchise has landed funding for EverBank, agreeing on a deal with Mayor Donna Deegan. At a meeting next Tuesday, the agreement will be revealed to the entire city council.

“We have reached an agreement on the framework of a deal,” said Deegan in a statement. “The negotiating team is currently putting the final details on paper, and we will release that information as soon as it is available.”

It’s estimated the stadium renovations will cost around $1.4 billion.

I’m like a lot of Americans today, getting sick of sports teams taking loads of taxpayer money for their projects while the rest of us get screwed, but with that being said, I’m liking the fact that the Jaguars are staying put in Florida.

I am curious to see the actual numbers come out though. Like, how much tax dollars are the Jags getting, and how much of their own money are they putting up?

That’ll tell the real story of how much the taxpayer got considered in this deal.