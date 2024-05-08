‘You Don’t Got A Job’: JJ Watt Blasts Austin Rivers For Asinine Comment About NFL, NBA Players Crossing Over

Let’s be honest … Austin Rivers was a little dumb for this one.

Austin Rivers, a former NBA player who currently works for ESPN as an analyst, made an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” and said there’s loads of NBA players who could go play in the NFL and transition fine. However, he also stated that the same thing can’t be said about NFL players going to the NBA. And well, future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt isn’t having it. (RELATED: Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Hit With $100,000 Fine From NBA After Throwing Towel, Heating Pad At A Referee)

“I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NFL,” Rivers told McAfee while attempting to argue that the best athletes on the planet exist in the NBA.

“I can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL. You cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.” —@AustinRivers25 What NBA players could you see playing in the NFL? 👀 @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/nY8SJRfwX8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 7, 2024

This obviously irked Watt, as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year shot back with a tweet that read, “You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it.”

You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it… https://t.co/9C5Y4oZyXZ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 7, 2024

Don’t get me wrong, you’ve got to be extraordinarily talented to make it into the NBA, and you have to deal with some physicality. But are we really comparing it to the game of football? Are we really going to say that NFL players wouldn’t be able to make it into the NBA?

I just don’t believe that at all, and quite frankly, Austin Rivers is just being biased — I think that’s quite clear.