So Flashy! Jacksonville Jaguars Reveal How TIAA Bank Stadium Could Be Redesigned, And It Looks Absolutely Epic

The flash is so real here.

TIAA Bank Stadium could be headed for a redesign. The Jacksonville Jaguars released renderings Wednesday of the proposed plan — and it looks absolutely epic.

For years now, the Jaguars have been a part of relocation conversations, and this because of the team having trouble selling tickets and doing business in a small market. However, Jags owner Shad Khan appears to be 100% committed to staying in northeast Florida.

Calling it the “stadium of the future,” the Jaguars announced that it would have a flexible seating capacity, which will in turn allow the city of Jacksonville to host more events.

The Jags said in an official statement that TIAA would have “base capacity of 62,000 with expansion capabilities up to 71,500 for a college football game and more for a concert. The venue can transform its appearance through lighting and digital technology that will create distinctive game-day experiences while ensuring that fans stay connected.”

It would also feature a “185-percent increase in main concourse surface area, a 260-percent increase in upper concourse surface area, 360-degree connectivity in the upper concourse, 13 new elevators and 32 new escalators to support vertical movement, 220 new food and beverage points of sale and 14 new restrooms.”

Check out the beauty:

WATCH:

I’m so proud as a Floridian.

And I’m happy to see Shad Khan (and his son Tony, the owner of All Elite Wrestling) continuing to expand their empire, doing so with a gorgeous stadium redesign.

I like the European soccer look too, it looks like an epic stadium out of the FIFA video game or one that would host the Champions League final. And then on top of that, its glory is surrounded by loads of palm trees (and a cool-looking body of water at that). And did you notice the hangout area that they had where you could still watch the game? And how they have the complex looking like a giant shopping mall? (RELATED: REPORT: Phoenix Suns Waive Chris Paul)

I am so game for this. I’ll definitely be seeing you soon, Jacksonville, if this goes through.