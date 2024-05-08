Police Arrest Jermall Charlo On DWI Charges

Police arrested Jermall Charlo for three misdemeanor charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated (DWI) following a traffic collision Monday, NBC News reported.

Officers detained the 33-year-old World Boxing Council middleweight champion late Monday night in Pearland, Texas, on three misdemeanor charges, including DWI, evading arrest and fleeing an accident scene, according to NBC News. Pearland Police arrived at the collision scene to find Charlo reportedly engaged in a heated argument. The situation intensified when Charlo, in a Lamborghini, allegedly sped away, prompting a high-speed chase.

WBC middleweight boxing champion Jermall Charlo was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, eluding and fleeing from police and leaving the scene of a crash that involved more than $200 in damage, police say. https://t.co/bSBcFHXuOw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 8, 2024

Officers managed to corner him and arrest him, police spokesperson Chad Rogers confirmed, the outlet reported. Tests reportedly showed that Charlo’s blood alcohol content was over 0.15%, nearly twice the Texas legal limit of 0.08%. The boxer was booked into Brazoria County Jail and later released on a $9,500 surety bond. (RELATED: Police Arrest Jarrell Miller For Allegedly Body Slamming Car Dealership Employee, Fleeing With Truck: REPORT)

Charlo, undefeated at 33-0 and a leading figure in boxing, has drawn attention not only for his prowess in the ring but also for his anticipated high-profile matches. He last competed in November, winning a unanimous decision against José Benavidez Jr. in a catchweight bout, NBC News reported. Although he hasn’t defended his middleweight title since June 2021, Charlo was considered for a fight with Canelo Alvarez, but those plans did not materialize.